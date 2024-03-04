Hartlepool's Ad Astra Academy Trust grows again after two County Durham school join
Ad Astra Academy Trust now has 10 schools under its umbrella after Deaf Hill Primary School, in Trimdon, and Kelloe Primary School joined at the beginning of March.
Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools in Hartlepool are part of the trust which formed in 2015.
Ad Astra chief executive Andy Brown said: “I am delighted that we have expanded the Trust to incorporate Deaf Hill and Kelloe primary schools.
"Both schools have lots of qualities and they share the values of the trust.”
Paul Newton, headteacher of Deaf Hill and Kelloe Primary Federation, said: “We are aware that Ad Astra is a trust that is hugely supportive, while allowing schools to retain their individual characteristics that make them special, something which appeals to us greatly.”
Ad Astra now provides education for more than 3,500 pupils and 600 employees in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Stockton and County Durham.