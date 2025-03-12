Hartlepool's Barnard Grove Primary School pupils are sporting superstars after 'huge amount of success'

Pupils have been praised for their sporting achievements.

Year 5 and 6 children at Barnard Grove, in Hartlepool, have enjoyed “a huge amount of success” at town-wide and regional sporting events.

The highlight so far was winning the Tees Valley Dodgeball Championship in a competition which attracted more than 230 schools.

Barnard Grove also clinched the town dodgeball title.

Barnard Grove Primary School is the joint basketball champion for 2025.placeholder image
In addition, the girls’ tag rugby team are town champions and finished fourth overall across the Tees Valley.

The success does not stop there as Year 5 and 6 are town indoor athletics winners while also finishing fourth in the Tees Valley.

They are also joint winners of the town basketball title.

School PE teacher Craig Weatherill said: “I’m so proud of their achievements this year already.

Barnard Grove pupils finished four the Tees Valley indoor athletics tournament.placeholder image
"They work so hard in their PE lessons and many of the children attend extra-curricular clubs every night of the week in various sports trying to improve themselves further.

"Their hard work is certainly paying off for them.”

