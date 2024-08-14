Hartlepool's English Martyrs School reveals new plans for former caretaker's house

By Nic Marko
Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Plans have been lodged to convert a former school caretaker's house into group teaching spaces.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the vacant two-storey property at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road.

The application notes how the caretaker’s house has been empty and unused since a recent retirement and change of site management policy at the school, meaning it is now “surplus to requirements”.

The proposals, submitted by Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, state smaller learning spaces “are in short supply and this house could be readily altered to provide a small group teaching block”.

English Martyrs, Hartlepool, Pic Via Google Maps.

A school statement, forming part of the application, adds: “Additional student need for small group work and intervention and exam access arrangements have necessitated us to consider the use of this building for school educational need.”

A decision by the planning department is due in September.

