English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College’s Year 10 squad have made it through to the final of the English Schools Football Association (ESFA) Elite Schools Under 15 Nationals Cup.

They will take on The Forest School, from East Berkshire, at Championship side West Bromwich Albion’s stadium The Hawthorns, on Wednesday, May 22.

English Martyrs are set to become the first North-East school to complete in three consecutive Elite Schools National Football Finals.

English Martyrs' Year 10 squad winning the Durham County Cup.

To reach the final, the squad overcame five teams in some thrilling games with some sides containing Wolverhampton Wanderers academy players and England internationals.

The Year 10 squad have already lifted the Durham County Cup and Town Cup.

Now the talented youngsters are aspiring to break more records and add the Elite National Cup and the Cleveland County Cup to their impressive haul.

Students at English Martyrs receive top coaching in a successful academy from Improtech Soccer alongside their studies.

English Martyrs Under 13 girls football team.

Rebecca Leighton, head of PE, said: “Sport at English Martyrs School is thriving. To see what our football teams are doing is fantastic and will go down in the schools’ history.”

Goalkeeper Sam Worth is also celebrating after signing a contract with Carlisle United.

English Martyrs’ headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “We are incredibly proud to be finalists in this national competition.

“These talented players have the skill and determination to be the best in the country and their sportsmanship and work ethic have got them to this national final.

“They very much deserve to bring this trophy home to Hartlepool.”

English Martyrs’ girls teams are also experiencing exceptional success.

The Year 11 team, which features students with professional Hartlepool United scholarships next season, were narrowly beaten in the Elite Competition semi-final on penalties.

The heart-breaking defeat was followed by a Town Cup win and they are also in the final of the Cleveland County Cup.

The under 13 and under 16 teams are both Town Cup champions.