Plans have been lodged to provide new facilities for athletics, hockey and basketball at a school.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for a multi-use sports area at High Tunstall College of Science in Elwick Road.

The development would deliver a 200-metre synthetic surfaced athletics circuit, with a 100-metre long six lane straight along with a pit and lanes for long jump and triple jump, an area for high jump and a shot put circle.

It would also provide two surfaced basketball courts and an artificial grass hockey fives facility, all of which would be located within the infield of the athletics track.

Additionally the proposal will include floodlighting and the removal of the existing non-turf cricket wicket, which will be compensated by the construction of a replacement elsewhere on the school field.

The application notes the development would provide a “much-need facility” which would also benefit the local community and specifically Hartlepool Athletics Club, which already train at the site.