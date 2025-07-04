Pupils at Hartlepool’s Rossmere Academy took family members on a musical journey through the decades to celebrate the school’s 70th anniversary.

Children from every year group in the school performed a song or dance from a different decade from the 1950s to the 2010s dressed in an outfit from that era.

They learned songs by the likes of The Beatles, Queen, The Rembrandts and Bruno Mars in music lessons while families provided the colourful costumes.

The young starlets were cheered on by proud parents and family members before they got to enjoy traditional summer fair games and activities.

Flower power as children perform a song from the Sixties.

School head Caroline Reed said: "The school is 70 this year so we decided to combine our summer fair with a birthday party.

"Because Rossmere is such a strong community school, most of the parents were pupils here and some grandparents as well, so it’s lovely to be able to do something for the whole community.”

Rossmere Academy is part of the Extol Academy Trust.