Young bookworms enjoyed a cosy read in a primary school’s event promoting the joy of reading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reception and Key Stage 1 children, aged between five and seven, settled down with their pyjamas and teddies after school for at St Aidan’s Primary School’s annual bedtime stories session.

They listened to Christmas themed stories read to them by teachers while parents were invited to join them or enjoy a coffee in the main hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class teacher Kirsty Lightowler, who organises the event, said: “We thought it was nice to invite parents in to share that time with the children and show how lovely story reading is.

Left to right: Iyla Gillies, Megan Cannell and Fin Leighton sharing a book during the Bed Time Stories event at St Aidan's C of E Primary School. Picture by FRANK REID

"As a school we believe that reading is important. We want every child to read but we want to go beyond that and develop a love of reading.”

St Aidan’s has been holding the event for around a decade.

Miss Lightowler added: “I look forward to it every year. There’s such a nice buzz and atmosphere around the school.”