Hartlepool's St Aidan's Primary School promotes joy of reading with cosy bedtime story sessions

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Young bookworms enjoyed a cosy read in a primary school’s event promoting the joy of reading.

Reception and Key Stage 1 children, aged between five and seven, settled down with their pyjamas and teddies after school for at St Aidan’s Primary School’s annual bedtime stories session.

They listened to Christmas themed stories read to them by teachers while parents were invited to join them or enjoy a coffee in the main hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Class teacher Kirsty Lightowler, who organises the event, said: “We thought it was nice to invite parents in to share that time with the children and show how lovely story reading is.

Left to right: Iyla Gillies, Megan Cannell and Fin Leighton sharing a book during the Bed Time Stories event at St Aidan's C of E Primary School. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Left to right: Iyla Gillies, Megan Cannell and Fin Leighton sharing a book during the Bed Time Stories event at St Aidan's C of E Primary School. Picture by FRANK REID

"As a school we believe that reading is important. We want every child to read but we want to go beyond that and develop a love of reading.”

St Aidan’s has been holding the event for around a decade.

Miss Lightowler added: “I look forward to it every year. There’s such a nice buzz and atmosphere around the school.”

Related topics:HartlepoolPrimary school

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice