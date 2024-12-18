Hartlepool's St Aidan's Primary School promotes joy of reading with cosy bedtime story sessions
Reception and Key Stage 1 children, aged between five and seven, settled down with their pyjamas and teddies after school for at St Aidan’s Primary School’s annual bedtime stories session.
They listened to Christmas themed stories read to them by teachers while parents were invited to join them or enjoy a coffee in the main hall.
Class teacher Kirsty Lightowler, who organises the event, said: “We thought it was nice to invite parents in to share that time with the children and show how lovely story reading is.
"As a school we believe that reading is important. We want every child to read but we want to go beyond that and develop a love of reading.”
St Aidan’s has been holding the event for around a decade.
Miss Lightowler added: “I look forward to it every year. There’s such a nice buzz and atmosphere around the school.”
