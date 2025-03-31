Hartlepool's West Park Primary School highlights how everyone is unique at Neurodiversity Week
West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, organised Neurodiversity Week during March involving parents and carers.
One of the events involved children producing artwork which went on display in the school’s art gallery.
The individual pieces of art were framed and parents had the chance to purchase their child’s work for £3 with proceeds going to the school’s Parent and Teacher Association (PTA).
Pupils in all year groups across the school took part in a Dress to Express day when they were able to swap their school uniform for costume/clothes of their choice.
Other events during the week included a mad/crazy hair day, different classes studying a celebrity of their choice, pupils interviewing role models and an assembly performance from 12-year-old Hartlepool singing sensation Charlie Boy Sings.
Headteacher Louise Sheffield said: “Neurodiversity Week was a huge success and it was great to see so many parents attending the school to view the work of our pupils.
“Since I arrived at the school in January, we have been doing a lot of work to promote the ethos that West Park is an inclusive school where everyone is treated equally.
“Pupils thoroughly enjoyed the range of events which gave them the opportunity to showcase their individual skills and characteristics.”
West Park is one of ten primary schools across Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.
Andy Brown, chief executive officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, commented: “This is the latest in a series of positive initiatives at West Park since the appointment of the new leadership team.”
The new deputy headteacher, Sam Marino, also started in January and the school recently announced that it is working much closer with its neighbouring secondary school, High Tunstall College of Science.
The other primary schools within Ad Astra are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View, in Hartlepool, Crooksbarn and Rosebrook, in Stockton, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Deaf Hill and Kelloe, in County Durham.
West Park is home to 347 pupils between the age of three and 11.