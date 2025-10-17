An “absolutely thrilled” primary school has been granted a prestigious national award for its efforts to protect the environment.

West View Primary School, in Hartlepool, has been awarded a Green Flag Award with distinction – the highest possible honour - by Keep Britain Tidy.

It is the fourth year in a row that West View has scooped the eco-school award and the third successive year with distinction.

Laura Wears, a nursery teacher at the school and eco lead, said: “We have a group of children ranging from reception class to Year 6 who lead our eco work across the

Laura Wears, the school’s Eco lead is pictured with West View Primary School Eco Club members

school.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded eco-school status with distinction once again which reflects the wide range of initiatives involving all of our children, parents

and the wider community.”

Projects include fortnightly gardening sessions for Key Stage 2 eco-pupils in the community garden at West View Community Centre, tree planting involving nursery children with parents and carers and the continued success of the school’s fundraising recycling clothing bank scheme

In its feedback report, Keep Britain Tidy praised the school, saying: “We were delighted to hear about your terrific fundraising efforts as part of your global citizenship scheme.

“Your fantastic pupils have undertaken a sponsored bug hunt and sold bird seed in decorated recycled bottles at your summer fair – a super all-round effort.

“It was also terrific to learn that your pupils mounted a superb utilities saving campaign by switching off lights and taps and installing a water butt.

“To top it all, there’s been a really wonderful anti-littering campaign with regular school and community litter-picks and a brilliant regular beach clean.”

West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, is one of 10 primary schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown congratulated the school for its award and said: “The Green Flag Award with distinction is not granted lightly and I would like to congratulate everyone at West View Primary School on this significant achievement.”

The other Hartlepool primary schools within Ad Astra Academy Trust are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West Park.