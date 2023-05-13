News you can trust since 1877
A headteacher from Hartlepool is among campaigners leading calls for change to schools inspection body Ofsted after the death of a fellow head.

By Mark Payne
Published 13th May 2023, 16:49 BST- 2 min read

Dave McPartlin fears more tragic cases like Ruth Perry, head at a primary school in Reading, who killed herself in January while awaiting a report which downgraded her school from the highest rating to the lowest, her family said.

Mr McPartlin, who originates from Hartlepool and now leads Flakefleet Primary School in Lancashire, said he has been inundated with stories from stressed colleagues after speaking out about his concerns on social media and appearing on BBC Breakfast.

He said: “The reality is we’re terrified of Ofsted. In the past I would never comment or speak out, but we all know that it needs to change.

Dave McPartlin.Dave McPartlin.
"You literally jump when your phone goes when you are in the [inspection] window, which might be a year or two.

"We have all known for such a long time what pressures and stress it puts on schools. The tragic case of Ruth Perry has thrown everything into sharp focus.”

Mr McPartlin, who previously taught at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in town, candidly told how he ended up on medication for anxiety in part due to pressure of an Ofsted visit.

He is calling for the removal of one word gradings which range from Outstanding to Inadequate; greater notice of inspection visits; and for inspectors to have experience of a headship.

A photograph of Ruth Perry who died while awaiting an Ofsted inspection report. Photo: PAA photograph of Ruth Perry who died while awaiting an Ofsted inspection report. Photo: PA
He said: “The bar is significantly raised. There’s a lot of pressure on schools.

"No one wants to be described as inadequate. It could be done a lot kinder and in a more sensitive and supportive way.”

Mr McPartlin, 44, who attended English Martyrs school in Hartlepool, said schools in deprived areas face additional challenges than those in more affluent areas, and pupil attendance and behaviour have been affected by the pandemic.

He added: "The reality is I think cases like Ruth Perry will happen again. It is so high stakes.”

An Ofsted spokesman said: “Our inspections are first and foremost for children and their parents, looking in depth at the quality of education, behaviour, and how well and safely schools are run. We always want inspections to be constructive and collaborative and in the vast majority of cases school leaders agree that they are.”

