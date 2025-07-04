Scroll on to see if your child's school features in the ranking for GCSE performance.placeholder image
Scroll on to see if your child's school features in the ranking for GCSE performance.

How 10 Hartlepool and East Durham secondary schools perform for GCSE English and maths

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
School is almost out for the summer and students are celebrating the end of their GCSEs.

Meanwhile, the Department for Education (DfE) has published performance data for schools in England according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 – old high grade C – or above in their English and maths GCSEs.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.

Progress 8 remains another main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged.

It shows how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and key stage 4 based on results in up to eight qualifications.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

Overall, Hartlepool’s 2024 cohort of 1,159 pupils achieved below those for England as a whole with 34.7% of students attaining a grade 5 or above in maths and English, compared to 45.9% in all state funded English schools.

The DfE says pupils included in this performance data will have experienced some disruption due to Covid-19 earlier in their schooling, which will have affected individual pupils and schools differently.

Easington Academy in Stockton Road, Peterlee had the highest percentage of GCSE students earning grade 5 and above in maths and English with 55.3% and an 'average' Progress 8 score of -0.12. Photo: Google

1. Easington Academy

Easington Academy in Stockton Road, Peterlee had the highest percentage of GCSE students earning grade 5 and above in maths and English with 55.3% and an 'average' Progress 8 score of -0.12. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Students at Wellfield School, in Wingate, had the second highest GCSE maths and English grade 5 and above pass rate at 52.7% and an above average Progress 8 score of 0.3.

2. Wellfield School

Students at Wellfield School, in Wingate, had the second highest GCSE maths and English grade 5 and above pass rate at 52.7% and an above average Progress 8 score of 0.3. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Academy at Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, saw 50.2% of students earn Grade 5 of above in GCSE maths and English, putting it 'well above' the England average for state-funded schools at 45.9%.

3. The Academy at Shotton Hall

The Academy at Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, saw 50.2% of students earn Grade 5 of above in GCSE maths and English, putting it 'well above' the England average for state-funded schools at 45.9%. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hartlepool's Dyke House Academy had the highest percentage of students achieving Grade 5 or above in GCSE English and maths at 47.2% which is above the local authority average of 34.7% and the England average for state schools of 45.9%. It had a Progress 8 score of -0.04 meaning pupils achieve a similar grade in each qualification on average compared to similar pupils across the country.

4. Dyke House Academy

Hartlepool's Dyke House Academy had the highest percentage of students achieving Grade 5 or above in GCSE English and maths at 47.2% which is above the local authority average of 34.7% and the England average for state schools of 45.9%. It had a Progress 8 score of -0.04 meaning pupils achieve a similar grade in each qualification on average compared to similar pupils across the country. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GCSEsEast DurhamHartlepoolEnglandCovid-19
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice