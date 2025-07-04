How 10 Hartlepool and East Durham secondary schools perform for GCSE English and maths

Meanwhile, the Department for Education (DfE) has published performance data for schools in England according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 – old high grade C – or above in their English and maths GCSEs.
The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.
Progress 8 remains another main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged.
It shows how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and key stage 4 based on results in up to eight qualifications.
A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.
Overall, Hartlepool’s 2024 cohort of 1,159 pupils achieved below those for England as a whole with 34.7% of students attaining a grade 5 or above in maths and English, compared to 45.9% in all state funded English schools.
The DfE says pupils included in this performance data will have experienced some disruption due to Covid-19 earlier in their schooling, which will have affected individual pupils and schools differently.
