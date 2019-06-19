How a new theatre show will help Hartlepool youngsters get to grips with mental health
A new theatre show is on a mission to help Hartlepool youngsters to build an understanding of mental health issues.
The unusual show called Spirits of the Sea has been developed by specialist children’s theatre company, Theatre Hullabaloo, as a way of getting children to talk about issues of mental health and wellbeing.
Inspired by a Japanese folktale, the show will see classes of youngsters aged seven to 11, enter a mystical mariner’s hut with a storyteller and musician for an enchanting experience they’ll never forget.
A Great Place Tees Valley project, the production will tour the Tees Valley throughout July, with performances taking place at the Centre For Excellence in Creative Arts (CECA) in Hartlepool, from Tuesday, July 2 to Friday, July 5.
It comes following a 2018 survey by the Mental Health Foundation, that revealed that one in 10 children have a diagnosable mental health condition and that 75% of young people who are experiencing mental health problems aren’t receiving treatment.
Spirits of the Sea aims to be a creative entry point into issues of mental health for children with a focus around ways to tackle anxiety and depression.
Artistic producer, Miranda Thain, said: ““Even for experienced theatre-goers, Spirits of the Sea is a hugely memorable experience for audiences as they enter into a beautifully built fisherman’s hut and hear a tale whilst a storm rages outside.
“As well as being a wonderful theatre experience, the show also touches on important themes of how we deal with our worries and anxieties and was made because of the growing seriousness of these issues in the lives of children.
“We are delighted that, with funding from Great Place Tees Valley, we can bring the show and its learning programme to schools and families across the region”.
The show lasts 40 minutes and is aimed at youngsters aged seven to 11.
Tickets cost £7 and a family ticket is £24.
They are available from: www.theatrehullabaloo.org.uk or the box office on: 01325 405 405.