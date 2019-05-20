How families in Hartlepool can boost their child's reading and get a free book

Families in Hartlepool are invited to some free fun events to encourage them to read together with their children.

Called Pyjamarama, the events are aimed at families with children aged up to 5 and have been organised in partnership with BookTrust, the UK’s largest children’s reading charity.

The aim is to ensure that as many children as possible have their own story to read before bedtime.

Currently over 1.4 million children in the UK in the above age group are missing out on the vital benefits of reading regularly in their early years.

At each Pyjamarama event, children in that age group and their families will enjoy a transport-themed story and rhyme session, plus they’ll be given a free copy of picture book ‘Car, Car, Truck, Jeep’ by Katrina Charman and Nick Sharratt provided by BookTrust (a limited number of copies are available – one per child - on a first come, first served basis). They will also have a chance to win a family pass for The Wacky Warehouse.

Diana Gerald, chief executive of BookTrust, said: “We are thrilled that so many children will receive a copy of Car, Car, truck, Jeep and join the festivities for BookTrust’s first ever Pyjamarama celebration.

“It’s so important for parents and carers to find the time to read with their children and introduce their little ones to the magical world of books.”

Pam Readman, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Early Years Literacy Outreach Worker, added: “Reading for pleasure has a dramatic effect on many life outcomes for children such as their wellbeing, confidence, creativity and educational achievements.

“Quite simply, those children who read for pleasure are more likely to be happier, healthier and do better in life than those who don’t.”

The dates and times of the events are as follows.

Places don’t need to be booked in advance but please note that all children must be accompanied by an adult:

Community Hub Central, York Road

Monday June 3 – 10.30am-11.30am.

Tuesday June 4 - 1.30pm-2.30pm.

Thursday June 6 - 10.30am-11.30am.

Community Hub South, Wynyard Road

Monday June 3 – 2pm-3pm.

Community Hub North at the West View Advice and Resource Centre, Miers Avenue

Friday June 7 – 10.30am-11.30am.

Throston Grange Library, Glamorgan Grove

Monday June 3 – 10.30am-11.30am.

Seaton Carew Library, Station Lane

Tuesday June 4 – 2pm-3pm.

Headland Library, Middlegate

Friday June 7 – 10.30am-11.30am.