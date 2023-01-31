News you can trust since 1877
Some schools will be only partially open on Wednesday (February 1).

How Hartlepool schools will be affected by the teachers' strike

A number of schools in the town will be opened only partially on Wednesday, February 1.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 hours ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 5:10pm

Members of the National Education Union in England and Wales are taking part in industrial action on Wednesday after last-minute talks to settle the dispute broke down.

It comes as train drivers, university staff and civil servants are also set to walk out in what will be the UK’s biggest strike day in over a decade.

We have compiled a list of some of the schools in Hartlepool and how they will be affected. Please note that the list is not comprehensive.

1. Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Mapleton Road

The school will be only be open to Year 11 and 13, as well as vulnerable children.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. West View Primary School, Davison Drive

West View Primary School will be open as usual.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Barnard Grove Primary School, Barnard Grove

Barnard Grove Primary School will be open to vulnerable children only.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Greatham C of E Primary School, Egerton terrace

Greatham Church of England Primary School will be open as normal on Wednesday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

