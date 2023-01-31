How Hartlepool schools will be affected by the teachers' strike
A number of schools in the town will be opened only partially on Wednesday, February 1.
Members of the National Education Union in England and Wales are taking part in industrial action on Wednesday after last-minute talks to settle the dispute broke down.
It comes as train drivers, university staff and civil servants are also set to walk out in what will be the UK’s biggest strike day in over a decade.
We have compiled a list of some of the schools in Hartlepool and how they will be affected. Please note that the list is not comprehensive.