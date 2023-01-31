A number of schools in the town will be opened only partially on Wednesday, February 1.

Members of the National Education Union in England and Wales are taking part in industrial action on Wednesday after last-minute talks to settle the dispute broke down.

It comes as train drivers, university staff and civil servants are also set to walk out in what will be the UK’s biggest strike day in over a decade.

We have compiled a list of some of the schools in Hartlepool and how they will be affected. Please note that the list is not comprehensive.

1 . Dyke House Sports and Technology College, Mapleton Road The school will be only be open to Year 11 and 13, as well as vulnerable children.

2 . West View Primary School, Davison Drive West View Primary School will be open as usual.

3 . Barnard Grove Primary School, Barnard Grove Barnard Grove Primary School will be open to vulnerable children only.

4 . Greatham C of E Primary School, Egerton terrace Greatham Church of England Primary School will be open as normal on Wednesday.