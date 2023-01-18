How Hartlepool United and Hartlepool College of Further Education are finding more people jobs

The college is running a sector-based work academy in partnership with the Jobcentre to prepare people for positions at the Suit Direct Stadium.

After completing a four-day employability course, the successful students will be in line for match-day jobs in hospitality, on the turnstiles or other opportunities.

The college will soon be advertising further opportunities to work at the club.

Hartlepool manager Keith Curle at his college press conference.

Rose Stoker, Hartlepool United’s head of operations, said: “We recognise we have staffing issues across the board on matchdays, a national problem since the pandemic, and we are doing everything we can to improve the fan experience on matchdays, with speed of service being a priority.

“The college has the resources and facilities to provide customer service courses to potential staff before their employment commences with the club.”

She added: “It is also great for the community, the College and the club working together to put people in employment. It is an extremely important relationship and partnership.

“I want this to be a continuous initiative between both parties as we look to build our staffing levels, invest training into the staff and reduce turnover.”

Hartlepool's Suit Direct Stadium.

These job opportunities are part of strategic plans between Hartlepool United and the college which have already seen a restructured football academy - creating chances for college players to impress the League Two club’s recruitment and management teams.

Pools boss boss Keith Curle recently held his pre-match press conference at the college ahead of the FA Cup tie with Stoke City.

Students also got to ask him questions.Alison Hill, the head of adult education at Hartlepool College, said: “Our relationship with the Jobcentre has enabled us to find the candidates and the football club was involved every step of the way.

“We feel that the partnership is getting stronger and we look forward to overseeing the next phase of employment at Hartlepool United.

