How Hartlepool United and Hartlepool College of Further Education have strengthened links

Hartlepool United and Hartlepool College of Further Education have strengthened an existing partnership linking the two organisations – which between them have collectively operated in the town for 287 years.

On top of a restructured football academy, which creates chances for talented players to impress the League Two club’s management, a series of commercial and strategic plans have been put in place.

These will include the club hosting occasional press conferences at the college and launching a new business club in a bid to get more local businesses working together.

Hartlepool United's Stephen Hobin, with Hartlepool College's Shaun Hope, Gary Riches, left, and Sharon Weatherill.

The college will also provide a sector-based work academy to recruit matchday staff.

This will generate work experience for students and other roles in areas such as hospitality.

Gary Riches, assistant principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said the arrangement “makes sense in terms of business and commercial growth”.

He said: “This is about two anchor institutions in the town, with long established histories, coming together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s vitally important to deliver an education aspect to a professional football club and make it work.

"We complement each other in several ways and it makes sense in terms of business and commercial growth to forge greater links within the community.”

Pools chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said: “The strong relationship with Hartlepool College is one that the football club has enjoyed over several years and is going from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are two of the largest institutions in Hartlepool and share a future vision that benefits the town’s young people.

He added: “It is creating vocational opportunities for our young people, opportunities within the club and also substantial commercial opportunities by sharing our contacts and working together to drive new commercial opportunities.”