How new Hartlepool student village on former Engineers Club site will look
A disused industrial site is to form the heart of a new student village for Hartlepool.
Businessman Rob Collier & John Wood MBE, of Advanced Retail Solutions Ltd, have snapped up land to the rear of their newly refurbished Advanced House in Wesley Square, including the derelict and unsightly Engineers Club, in the area dubbed ‘The Student Quarter’ after the rapid growth of Hartlepool College of Further Education and The Northern School of Art.
Now they are redeveloping the one-acre site into a multi-million pound state-of-the-art, purpose-built student village, branded SV24, with 184 apartments, gated access, key-fob entry, CCTV and 24hr security.
Advanced Retail Solutions Ltd has worked closely with Hartlepool Borough Council leaders and regeneration team to conduct a study into the Student Quarter’s existing and developing needs, along with the impact on economic growth, regeneration, housing and business growth.
“It’s vital to the continued growth of the local economy to invest the fruits of your success back into your home town via not only employment opportunities, but through community engagement and regeneration, said Rob Collier.
“It’s about making a real difference for future generations by establishing solid foundations from which Hartlepool can grow and develop as a whole. Investing in education is key to that development to not only develop and retain home grown skills, but to attract leading minds from outside of our community to expand our economy further.
“There’s a distinct lack of student accommodation within Hartlepool, a number of which are poor quality private sector housing with mixed occupancy.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“A large number of private student accommodation is situated far from the Student Quarter in areas of high crime rates. The shortage of official student accommodation is seriously hindering the potential growth of an increasing revenue stream for the town.
“We need to address the immediate demand now to maximise the opportunity we have in front of us to really push Hartlepool forward for the right reasons and in-turn encourage further investment and regeneration.
“We don’t currently have enough official student accommodation to sufficiently cover all Year 1 students, never mind years’ 2, 3 or 4.
“How many potential bright young minds are being put off or turned away by the lack of accommodation?”