How young Hartlepool musicians can get grants up to £1,000 to help with their studies

Grants up to £1,000 are on offer to young Hartlepool musicians to help them study.

The Preston Simpson and Sterndale Young Musicians’ Trust makes annual awards to talented musicians who live in or have strong links with Hartlepool to allow them to study music.

Applications are open now to the educational charity administered by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Applicants must be aged between 14 and 25 on 31July 2025 and have been born in Hartlepool or have a parent who has lived in the borough for at least five years.

They should also be able to show an above average musical talent such as participation in a concert or membership of a band or orchestra.

Chair of the Trust Chris Simmons said: “Over the years the grants have played an important part in helping many talented young people in Hartlepool to overcome financial hurdles in the pursuit of their musical careers.”

The closing date for applications is Friday January 10.

More details at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/youngmusicianstrust