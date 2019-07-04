Hundreds turn out for careers event
Hundreds of youngsters turned out at an annual event to find out what their careers options are.
The eighth annual Tees Valley Skills and STEM Event has been declared a huge success with business spaces fully booked and more than 1,200 students attending.
The region’s biggest jobs fair, which took place at Teesside University’s Olympia Building, saw 75 universities, colleges, learning providers and employers attend.
The event was the second successful careers fair this year, with the Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Careers Fair also taking place at Teesside University on June 17.
There, 300 students participated along with 40 exhibitors and a number of interactive activities.
Among the local businesses represented were fertiliser development company Sirius Minerals, marine decommissioning firm Able UK and EDF Energy.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston, who is also the Combined Authority’s Cabinet Leader for Business Growth, said: “Our vital businesses were out in force to speak to masses of students, with the stands selling out – which to me means it was a huge success.
“I was very pleased to see how many are going above and beyond for the next generation of employees, working to show the opportunities for high-quality careers on offer.
“With their help, we can make sure our young people have all the skills they need to succeed.”
The Skills and STEM Event was hosted by Tees Valley Combined Authority, in partnership with North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP), Teesside University, Tees Valley Learning Provider Network and Sirius Minerals.