Education watchdogs say a primary school has “improved significantly across all areas” since it was rated “good” in its previous inspection.

Pupils “achieve exceptionally well” at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Blackhall Colliery, which provides a “nurturing and aspirational atmosphere”.

The school, which is on Coast Road and is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was visited by Ofsted for an ungraded inspection in January and February.

Ofsted lead inspector Georgina Chinaka said in her report: “The school provides pupils with a wealth of carefully chosen leadership opportunities and experiences.

Executive headteacher Lisa Ashton with pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Blackhall Colliery.

"Pupils are proud to contribute to the ethos of the school. They embody the school’s values.

“The ambitious curriculum inspires pupils. Pupils confidently discuss their learning. No child is left behind.”

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School was identified as being “a highly inclusive school with high expectations of all its pupils” and children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported to be successful in all areas of school life.

In fact, Ofsted said that pupils with SEND “flourish” at the primary.

The school develops effective partnerships with parents and carers and external agencies to understand pupils’ needs.

“The mixed-aged classes are well managed,” continued the report.

“Pupils are excited to share their knowledge with each other. Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional. They conduct themselves with maturity at all points of the school day. They are kind to each other. The school teaches them to treat others fairly. Pupils have a deep understanding of fairness, equality and respect.”

The school provides a variety of extra-curricular activities that develop pupils’ interests, such as coding, cooking and fundraising, which pupils enjoy participating in.

The school has prioritised the important knowledge that pupils need to know and remember to be successful in their next steps of learning, as well as providing an excellent start to their education in Early Years and throughout Key Stage One and Key Stage Two.

Reading is a priority throughout the school and Ofsted observed how excited the reception children are to join in daily phonics lessons and to practise their reading skills.

“Staff are expert at teaching reading,” continued the report.

“The school ensures all pupils have an excellent foundation in reading. For example, it provides additional reading time before school for those that need it.

“Children make an excellent start in the early years. The school provides well-thought-out experiences and opportunities to develop and enhance children’s communication, social and mathematical skills.

"Children are encouraged to be curious and confident. Staff have high quality interactions with children. Children are engrossed in their learning.

“Leaders make decisions that are in the best interests of children. Leaders, across the school and trust, are committed to continually improving pupils’ achievement.

"The leadership arrangements across the federation have added strength and expertise to the school.

"This has had a positive impact on staff workload. Those responsible for governance have an accurate picture of the school.

"They effectively hold the school to account. Staff expertise is well utilised, and staff are proud to work here.”

Executive headteacher Lisa Ashton said: “We are thrilled with the report, which captures all of the strengths of our inclusive school and how truly amazing our children are, who are at the heart of everything we do. The success is testament to the hard work, dedication and support of all staff, parents, governors and our Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

"I am truly proud of St. Joseph’s and of our wonderful children.”