Inspectors praise Hartlepool nursery that 'puts children's well-being at its heart'

Little Stars Day Nursery, based at Kilmarnock Road Resource Centre, has been rated “good” overall by Ofsted following its latest inspection.

The nursery achieved the second highest rating in all areas for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Managers are particularly pleased as it was their first inspection since changes to Ofsted’s early years foundation stage (EYFS) framework last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Stars Day Nursery is managed by Mandy Swift.

It places less emphasis on unnecessary paperwork and more on staff’s knowledge of the children in their care.

Mandy Swift, who recently became Little Stars’ manager after eight years, said: “We are really pleased to keep our rating of Good.

"A lot of nurseries have gone down since the new guidelines came into play.”

Little Stars’ report by inspector Claire Bracchi said: “Children's well-being and feelings are at the heart of the nursery.

Little Stars Day Nursery celebrate maintaining their good Ofsted rating.

“They feel safe and cared for through strong relationships with the staff.”

The report went on: “Dedicated staff are very responsive to children's needs and ensure that they receive good-quality education and care.

“They provide a warm and welcoming learning environment where children thrive.”

Children are described as “chatty and friendly”. Ofsted said they enjoy regular access to an engaging and well-organised outdoor area, and also regular visits in the local community.

Ofsted said children at Little Stars Day Nursery are chatty, friendly and confident.

They also learn about the wider world and the nursery was found to have a carefully planned curriculum that builds on what children know.

Babies are sensitively also cared for and the manager was recognised for prioritising staff’s well-being and training.

The quality of its safeguarding measures was also praised including its “rigorous” staff recruitment process.

Parents also spoke highly of the nursery with the report, saying: “They feel that their children are making good progress in their learning, particularly 'counting, letters and sharing'.

"All children enjoy home-cooked meals, and parents are complimentary about the menu.”

Little Stars also has good relationships with outside agencies to support children with any additional needs, and they work closely with local schools to ensure smooth transitions from the nursery.