Inspectors rate Hartlepool Sixth Form as 'close to becoming outstanding'

Ofsted inspectors ranked the Blakelock Road college as “good” overall and its personal development of students as “outstanding”.

The inspection team also reported that “students benefit from a calm and focussed environment in which they are encouraged to contribute their ideas and know that they will be listened to”.

Jane Reed, campus principal at Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: “Hartlepool Sixth Form College plays an important role in our town and community, and I would like to thank our employer partners, parents, staff and our students for all of their support.

Hartlepool Sixth Form campus principal Jane Reed.

“This Sixth Form has a special and unique character and culture.

"I’m thrilled Ofsted inspectors recognised this and that outstanding personal development of our students ensures they successfully achieve their aspirations and goals.”

Hartlepool Sixth Form is part of Education Partnership North East (EPNE).

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of Hartlepool Sixth Form and EPNE, said: “Ofsted inspected our academic and technical skills-based provision and reported that educational programmes respond effectively to national, regional and local priorities.

“I am delighted Ofsted could see our students experience a culture of high expectations and they develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed for employment, further training and progression to higher education.”

She added: “While we’re delighted at the overall grade, and in particular what the inspectors said about teaching and student behaviours, we’re thrilled about the outstanding grade for the personal development of our students. Inspectors told us we are very close to becoming outstanding overall.”

The Ofsted report also said: “Leaders and staff are very knowledgeable about the needs and priorities of each of the colleges.

“For example, they have developed courses in Hartlepool that respond to the key priorities there, including biologics, chemical, engineering, digital, and health, and this enables students to gain the knowledge and skills they need for careers in these areas.

“Staff successfully support students to become respectful and responsible citizens are well qualified and experts in their field.”