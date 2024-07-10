Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known Hartlepool public figure is to stand down from a senior education role after nine years of service.

Former town schoolteacher Chris Simmons has been chair of Ad Astra Academy Trust, whose 10 schools include four primaries in Hartlepool, since 2015.

Mr Simmons, who headed up the music department at the former Henry Smith School for more than 25 years and was a key figure in Hartlepool Youth Choir for decades, received a special send off from dignitaries and pupils.

Sue Snowden, the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, who carries out duties on behalf of King Charles, thanked Mr Simmons for his service and along with pupils presented him with a star, which is named after him, and artwork of a tree where pupils from each school printed fingerprints to represent the leaves.

Chris Simmons is pictured alongside Sue Snowden, the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham. Also pictured, centre right, is Andy Brown, the chief executive of Ad Astra Academy Trust, and trust pupils.

Mrs Snowden said: “Chris’s impact on children’s lives in terms of education across the region and especially within Hartlepool has spanned almost 60 years and his impact within the world of music has been evident

worldwide.

“Chris has always been a champion of children and in particular drove the policy of the council to improve educational outcomes for Hartlepool children and was granted Freedom of the Borough in 2005.

Addressing the trust, Mr Simmons said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to serve you in my various roles. There’s a great togetherness and staff trust each other and believe in one another.”

Trust chief executive Andy Brown added: “Chris has been an inspiration and pillar of strength to everyone across the trust.

“He has carried out the role with great empathy and integrity and been a tremendous servant.

“Chris has been by my side for over 27 years in different roles and I cannot thank him enough for his support, tireless effort and dedication.”

Mr Simmons has also been chair of governors at West View Primary School and vice-chair of Lynnfield Primary School and a Hartlepool councillor for nine years.

He was also vice-chair of the British Federation of Young Choirs and President and then vice-president of the European Federation of Choirs for six years.

Mr Simmons will stand down at the end of the summer term but continue to be a trust member.

The trust’s Hartlepool primary schools are Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View.