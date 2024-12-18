It ‘Asda be nearly Christmas
The group of pupils from Year 3 to Year 6 and teacher Emily Mathers from Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School and Rainbows Nursery, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, sang Christmas carols to festive shoppers and collected donations for the club to buy a PA system for their school productions.
Children from Nursery and Reception also handed out stickers, flyers and school prospectuses to encourage local parents to choose the primary for their offspring.
Year 6 pupil Tristan said: “We sang at ASDA and all the people loved it, they stopped to see us sing and gave us some money. They were really generous!”
Teacher Emily Mather, who leads the school’s musical theatre club and accompanied the children to the supermarket, said: “It was a lovely event which got everyone feeling very Christmassy. Many of our previous students came and listened to us in the community too.”
The singers raised £746 in their buckets and Asda community champion Angela Kamara kindly gave the children juice and biscuits to enjoy after entertaining shoppers and staff.
There are currently places available at Rainbows Nursery and Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School. To arrange a visit, please email: [email protected]
For more information about BCCET, please visit www.bccet.org.uk