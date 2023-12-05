Labour's shadow education secretary Birdget Phillipson highlights challenges faced by schools on visit to Hartlepool
Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson visited the town’s High Tunstall College of Science to hear about its successes and also the challenges schools are facing.
Together with Hartlepool’s Labour candidate for MP Jonathan Brash, Ms Phillipson toured High Tunstall’s £18m building, which opened in November 2019, and chatted to students and staff.
She highlighted the school’s inclusive nature and broad curriculum while setting out areas where she said a Labour government would provide further support.
Ms Phillipson said: “I heard from Jonathan about the brilliant work the school is doing here, particularly around inclusion and supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities.
"I wanted to come and see firsthand the great progress they’re making but also the challenges that schools in the town are facing at the moment, especially around how cost of living pressures are making it really hard for lots of children and families.”
She said students appreciate the opportunities they have to take part in sports, drama and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.
“The head is incredibly passionate about making sure they get access to the best and has really strong expectations about what young people can go on to achieve in the future.
"That aligns very strongly with Labour’s plans to drive high standards.”
But she said mental health is an issue after the disruption of the pandemic.
Ms Phillipson said: “That’s why Labour has got plans to deliver support for every secondary school to make sure they have got a mental health professional in every school to make sure our young people are getting the support they need around their wellbeing.”
She said education would be a top priority if Mr Brash was to be elected at the next General Election.
Mr Brash said school staff were doing an incredible job in difficult circumstances but needed more Government backing.
High Tunstall College of Science headteacher Mark Tilling said: “We were really pleased to welcome Bridget to Hartlepool and visit the school.
"We look forward to seeing what promises come out in their election manifesto.”