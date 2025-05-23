Last-minute investment in Hartlepool hydrotherapy pool saves it from permanent closure

Last-minute investment in a much-used hydrotherapy pool in Hartlepool has saved it from permanent closure.

The facility at High Tunstall College of Science was closed last summer as it needed urgent repairs to its filtration system.

Additional works were also required to the rundown changing room facilities, which were “in a poor state of repair.”

The school has now been able to secure urgent funding for the work to allow the facility to re-open, which is likely to cost around £50,000.

In total £25,000 will come from Hartlepool Borough Council’s schools capital works programme.

High Tunstall has also been able to secure private investment of the same amount from Hartlepool-based company Water Babies Tees Valley.

The organisation, owned by Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, delivers swimming lessons for babies in Durham and the Tees Valley and has used the facilities on a commercial basis for over 15 years.

The site is also used by other swim schools and primary schools and is “vital” for students with special educational needs and disabilities.

School headteacher Mark Tilling said: “Sadly our hydrotherapy pool and changing facilities need some works completed to allow the pool to remain open.

“This is a vital resource for our school and local community and is used by both our students and local people.

“Now that funding has been secured, we are able to keep the hydrotherapy pool open and complete the required works.”

Mr Tilling explained that the money the school initially received from the council funding pot “wasn’t enough to cover the cost of the works required” and repair both the changing rooms and filtration system.

Following discussions with organisations who use the pool, they received an offer of investment from Water Babies Tees Valley to help fund the balance.

Labour councillor Hargreaves said: “As someone raising my young family in our town, my focus is always Hartlepool.

“I am delighted that we have been able to help provide High Tunstall College of Science with the additional funding required to save this pool.

“We’re proud to support the school and our community so that as many Hartlepool children as possible have access to a swimming pool.”

Work is due to begin in the coming weeks and the improvements are expected to allow a greater number of Hartlepool schools to access the facility.