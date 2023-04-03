Latest figures reveal which was the only 'full' school in Hartlepool in last academic year

Department for Education figures show that, during the 2021-22 academic year, only Kingsley Primary School was at full capacity.

The school had 420 students on roll and 420 places.

The data shows that, in England, 17% of primary schools and 23 % of secondary schools were full or over capacity.

School capacity figures.

The Department for Education said most schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand but pupil numbers are expected to fall over the next few years.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said: “Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032."

But he warned that the result of schools operating close to or over capacity puts additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are "in the pipeline".

They said: “The vast majority of schools listed as overcapacity are either at or just over recorded capacity and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child.”

