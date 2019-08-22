Manor Community Academy in Hartlepool celebrates its best ever GCSE results
Manor Community Academy in Hartlepool celebrated its best ever GCSE results.
The academy, which is part of the Northern Education Trust, saw 61% of students overall achieve a pass in English and maths, up 8% on last year’s results.
Top performers included Abbie Waggott who got six top grade 9s, two 8s and a Distinction Star.
She said: "I'm extremely pleased. Based on my previous exams I was hoping to get a few 9s but I didn't expect to do as well as I did."
The school said her results were a reflection of her dedication.
Shakeel Crowe, 16, was surprised but pleased to get six grade 8s ad two 7s.
Mum Muonisha Crowe said: "I'm absolutely over the moon for him and for all of them. They have all worked so hard."
Other outstanding results included Saule Narsutyte with grade 9s, five 8s and a Distinction Star; Rhiannon Tingle, with three 9s, five 8s and two Distinction Stars; and Michelle Wang who got four 9s, four 8s and a grade 7.
Mark Carter, 15, got 9s in maths and physics, four 8s and three distinctions and merits.
"I'm really happy," he said. "I put in many late nights."
Kye Smiles, 16, praised the support given by the school after passing all but one subject.
Principal Lee Kirtley said: “These excellent results are the culmination of years of hard work for our students and I’m absolutely delighted with their achievements."
He said the results were testament to the support of staff, parents, carers, governors and the Trust Board.