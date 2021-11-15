The children from Clavering Primary School with their high-vis vests.

Organised by road safety charity Brake, Road Safety Week, which runs from November 15 to 21, is the UK’s biggest annual road safety campaign.

Since 1995, Brake has been working with communities and organisations across the UK to prevent the tragedy of road deaths and injuries, make streets and communities safe, and support the bereaved and seriously injured on roads.

Every year, schools, organisations and communities get involved in Road Safety Week to highlight the importance of safe journeys for everyone.

This year’s theme, Road Safety Heroes, celebrates the heroic work of the people whose job is to make roads safe.

To help make journeys safer for local schoolchildren, the Miller Homes team from Hartlepool development Hartside View have delivered 60 high-viz vests to nearby Clavering Primary School pupils in Year 3.

Leigh Dent, teacher at Clavering Primary school, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Jackie and the team at Miller Homes for donating 60 high vis vests to our Year 3 children.

"It was lovely to see how enthusiastic the children were to wear their vests. The vests will help keep the children safe when coming into school by making them more visible on the roads, particularly as the darker nights draw in.”

Debbie Whittingham, area sales director at Miller Homes Teesside, said: “We want to support the local community in any way we can, especially the most vulnerable, including schoolchildren.

“Road Safety Week is a great initiative and this year to do our part we decided to have high vis vests made especially for local primary schools within our Teesside development communities, to help the schoolchildren stay safe on their journeys to and from school.”

Debbie said Miller Homes has contributed more than £800,000 in total to the area, including an NHS contribution towards the improvement of medical facilities and premises such as the Chadwick Practice, the Hart Medical Practice, Mckenzie House Surgery, West View Millennium Surgery and Wynyard Road Primary Care Centre.

It has also contributed to the improvement of several sports and leisure facilities in the local area including Mill House Leisure Centre, Grayfields Recreational Ground, the tennis courts at Brierton and bowling greens at Grayfields.