MP's praise for work at Hartlepool Sixth Form during visit
Law and politics students were given the opportunity to meet Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer during a recent visit to Hartlepool Sixth Form.
The Conservative MP, who became the first woman elected for Hartlepool in May’s Parliamentary by-election, was invited to meet learners and staff and to find out more about the sixth form’s specialist careers-led curriculum.
Mrs Mortimer chaired a lively debate, answering questions from students about issues that were important to them and their local communities as well as giving an overview of her role and a glimpse of life in Westminster.
She said: “I’ve had a fantastic time. What an amazing group of young people, they are all brilliant. I think they have great futures ahead of them and they can do anything and the culture is perfect for them here.”
She added: “I’m here to bring opportunities to our young people here in Hartlepool.
"We live in a fantastic town with amazing people. What I’m going to do is bring the investment and high skilled jobs here and I know Hartlepool Sixth Form will provide them with the skills to fill those jobs.”
Mrs Mortimer then had a guided tour of the sixth form’s facilities, including its creative arts, STEM, digital, health, humanities, and social sciences curriculum areas before meeting campus principal Jane Reed who outlined several exciting plans for the future.
Ms Reed said: “We believe in a careers-focused curriculum and Jill has really brought that to life.
“We would like to extend our thanks to her for taking time to visit the sixth form and for giving our students a great afternoon.”
Earlier this week, the town’s new MP defended her record since being elected after facing criticism for being “silent” in Parliament.
Local Labour chiefs say four months after being elected, Mrs Mortimer has not yet spoken in Parliament, submitted any written questions or signed any Early Day Motions.
Mrs Mortimer said she has been working “tirelessly” for Hartlepool by meeting with the Prime Minister, other ministers and senior local politicians and that she has been tackling a large backlog of casework following the resignation of Labour’s Mike Hill in March.