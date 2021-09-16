MP's praise for work at Hartlepool Sixth Form during visit

MP Jill Mortimer talks with Hartlepool Sixth Form pupils

The Conservative MP, who became the first woman elected for Hartlepool in May’s Parliamentary by-election, was invited to meet learners and staff and to find out more about the sixth form’s specialist careers-led curriculum.

Mrs Mortimer chaired a lively debate, answering questions from students about issues that were important to them and their local communities as well as giving an overview of her role and a glimpse of life in Westminster.

She said: “I’ve had a fantastic time. What an amazing group of young people, they are all brilliant. I think they have great futures ahead of them and they can do anything and the culture is perfect for them here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jill Mortimer breaks into a smile while speaking with students at Hartlepool Sixth Form.

She added: “I’m here to bring opportunities to our young people here in Hartlepool.

"We live in a fantastic town with amazing people. What I’m going to do is bring the investment and high skilled jobs here and I know Hartlepool Sixth Form will provide them with the skills to fill those jobs.”

Mrs Mortimer then had a guided tour of the sixth form’s facilities, including its creative arts, STEM, digital, health, humanities, and social sciences curriculum areas before meeting campus principal Jane Reed who outlined several exciting plans for the future.

Ms Reed said: “We believe in a careers-focused curriculum and Jill has really brought that to life.

“We would like to extend our thanks to her for taking time to visit the sixth form and for giving our students a great afternoon.”

Local Labour chiefs say four months after being elected, Mrs Mortimer has not yet spoken in Parliament, submitted any written questions or signed any Early Day Motions.