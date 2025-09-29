A new alternative education business has launched in Hartlepool to help young people dealing with a host of modern-day issues reach their full potential.

IncludEd Education Solutions, which opened at the start of September, has been set up by Emily Carr and Rachel Campbell, who have over 20 years experience of working in education.

They aim to support children and young people who need a “bespoke, nurturing approach to education”.

Based at Robinson House Business Centre, in West View Road, Emily and Rachel have created a safe environment where learners can overcome challenges and build skills to succeed.

IncludEd founders Emily Carr and Rachel Campbell have opened a new space to help children struggling with a host of challenges.

They will also work with schools to offer support and provide training and coaching.

Emily, who has worked in Pupil Referral Units across the region helping children unable to attend mainstream schooling, said the North East is seeing a rise in levels of pupil suspensions, disruptive behaviour and mental health challenges.

She said: “We’re hoping to work with children in the town, in particular to support them if they are struggling with mainstream education, for example, extreme behaviour or attendance.

"We know our mainstream schools and colleges sometimes struggle to meet all the diverse needs coming through at the moment.

"We feel it’s really important to support pupils coming through so they hopefully have a happy and healthy future ahead of them and can contribute to society.”

Emily and Rachel decided to launch the business after working in such areas on a private consultative basis for some time.

Rachel, who has worked in various roles in education since 2002, said from the first time she walked into a classroom she knew she wanted to support young people on the fringe of education and society.

Emily added: “We decided to take the plunge and very much wanted to be back in the town.

"We really want to give back to the community and support the families of the schools and children we work with.”

Their alternative education includes education in a small group environment, short term placements to support reintegration, and one to one bespoke placements.

People can find out more at an open evening on Tuesday, September 30, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, or visit includedes.org.uk.