New Hartlepool headteacher sets out her priorities and says she's 'lucky to serve community'

Sara Crawshaw Headteacher English Martyrs School and Sixth Form. Picture by FRANK REID.

Sara Crawshaw has enjoyed a busy start after taking charge at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, in Hartlepool, at the beginning of the new school year this month.

She replaces Stephen Hammond, who retired after a number of years, and follows her working as a deputy headteacher at St Hild’s School in the town for the last two years.

Mrs Crawshaw said she feels privileged to have been given the job and is looking forward to helping English Martyrs’ 1,500 students achieve their full potential.

Sara Crawshaw in English Martyrs' new building. Picture by FRANK REID.

She said: "The children have got this enormous energy and potential and dignity, the staff are hard-working and determined to give the children the best opportunities and life chances.

"Professionally I was ready to take on the responsibility of headship and there was absolutely no better school.

"I feel really, really lucky to serve this community.”

The new challenge comes as schools everywhere are getting used to children returning to class after home schooling and isolating due to Covid.

Mrs Crawshaw said: “Every single school at the moment is facing a Covid recovery and is looking at realigning their curriculum to make sure students have the best subject material that’s delivered in the right time so they can do, remember and achieve more.

"It’s also about making sure children are socialised well after a period of spending a lot of time at home.

“I think they are really pleased to be back to their learning and friends.”

Staff and students take lateral Covid tests twice a week. And current government guidance says people who are double jabbed and under 18 no longer have to self-isolate after close contact with someone with the virus.

Looking to the future Mrs Crawshaw, 49, added: “It’s about making sure every single child fulfils their potential academically, morally, socially and spiritually.

"I want us to continue on the journey for high academic standards, and have a real vibrant extra curricular offer that includes languages, arts, music and sports.”

English Martyrs is holding a Year 6 open evening on Thursday, October 14, from 6pm-8pm and a sixth form open evening on Thursday, November 18.

