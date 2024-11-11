New headteacher appointed at Hartlepool's West Park Primary School
Louise Sheffield, who has been deputy headteacher at Crook Primary School, in County Durham, for the last seven years, will take up her new role at West Park Primary School at the beginning of January.
Born in Middlesbrough, Mrs Sheffield has worked in education across the North-East after qualifying as a teacher more than 20 years ago.
She also spent seven years training teachers for High Force Education.
West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, was inspected by Ofsted in April of this year and was judged to be a “good” school.
Mrs Sheffield said: “West Park is a primary school with huge potential, and I am really looking forward to leading the school on its journey from “good” to “outstanding” and beyond.
“I’ve already met many of the parents/carers at recent parents’ evenings and I am really looking forward to working with them and embracing the whole school community to ensure that all West Park children get off to the best possible start in life.”
West Park is one of 10 primary schools across Hartlepool, Teesside and County Durham under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.
Chief executive Andy Brown commented: “The trustees and I are looking forward to Louise taking up her new role at West Park.
“She joins the trust with tremendous credibility from her previous post in Durham and we look forward to working with her.”
West Park is home to 347 pupils between the age of three and 11.
The other Hartlepool primary schools within Ad Astra are Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View.