New health and care academy will 'underpin the future of provision' in Hartlepool

Hartlepool councillors have praised progress being made to support young people in the town with its ‘health and care academy’ work.

It comes after Hartlepool Borough Council bosses looked to put measures in place to provide a pathway within health and social care, supported by training and development opportunities.

A memorandum of understanding had been developed between Hartlepool College of Further Education, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and the council to work together to deliver the training.

An integrated training pathway has been set up with the college, and the first cohort of learners are currently going through the steps.

Councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council Adult and Community Based Services Committee praised the opportunities being given to young people in the town following the update.

Coun Stephen Thomas said: “I’m really pleased to see the health and care academy initiative progressing, it really does underpin the future of care provision within the town.

“Really going forward our care workers within this town are one of the most valuable assets that we have within our communities.

“I think we’re starting to develop a framework which acknowledges that and which starts to provide proper structured training and qualifications and progression routes.

“It can only be something that benefits vulnerable people who use care services within the town going forward.

“What we want to see is people coming in to care services, feeling valued and feeling it can be an area which they form a career.”

The current pathway includes eLearning to raise awareness of wider issues, Level 2 and 3 Diplomas in care, a newly developed level 3 qualification, a level 4 certificate in higher education social work support and degree level qualifications.

Future aims include further work into specialist areas such as occupational therapy, and council officers are working to develop social work apprenticeships with Sunderland University, along with reviewing existing provision.

The foundation trust is also leading work to develop a virtual ward and training simulation suite on the University Hospital of Hartlepool site.

Coun Sue Little said: “All of this is positive because not everyone is academic and it’s a way of getting higher qualifications where they might not be able to otherwise because of whatever reasons.