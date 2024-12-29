New plans to open nursery in former Hartlepool primary school caretaker's bungalow
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to bring the former caretaker’s building at Stranton Primary School, in Hartlepool, which has been vacant since September 2021, back into use.
The plans would see the bungalow become a new nursery for Little Rays of Sunshine Daycare, which has an existing site in Oxford Road providing early years provision.
The application states the development would enable the nursery “to provide specialised care for pre-school children with special educational needs”.
A planning statement outlines how the proposals would provide a boost to the community and a “discernible benefit to the nursery pupils who will have a dedicated special educational needs provision in a secure setting”.
The nursery would operate between 7.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday and have three full-time and three part-time employees.
A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in January.
