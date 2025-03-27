New Pupil Passport scheme launched to inspire Hartlepool’s future workforce

A pioneering new initiative designed to spark a lifelong interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) is being piloted with the aim of helping young people in Hartlepool and surrounding areas explore future careers and build vital skills for life.

The Pupil Passport programme has been launched by the North East STEM Foundation (NESF) in partnership with RTC North with more than 650 pupils from nine schools across the region taking part in the pilot.

The initiative encourages children to record their experiences and achievements in STEM subjects throughout their school years. From club participation and competitions to industry visits and workshops, the passport becomes a personal record of their engagement in science and technology.

One of the first schools to take part is St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, in Billingham, where the project was launched earlier this term.

Back row, pupil Annaleigh, headteacher Sheena Sinclair and Amy Smith, from the North East STEM Foundation, with, front, pupil Clark from St Paul's Catholic Primary School launch the Pupil Passport

Headteacher Sheena Sinclair welcomed the initiative, saying: “The Pupil Passport is a great idea.

"It will specifically encourage students to seek opportunities and mark their achievements in clubs, competitions, awards, industry visits, reading STEM-related books and meeting STEM ambassadors.”

The project is being developed with a view to rolling it out across the North East in the next academic year, involving more schools, employers and funding partners.

Tania Cooper, Chair of the North East STEM Foundation, said: “Our mission is to foster continuous engagement, ensuring every young person, regardless of background, has access to quality STEM education. The Pupil Passport is a tangible record of each student’s journey.

“We’re urging employers across the region to get involved – whether by hosting industry site visits, delivering engaging workshops, or sponsoring STEM events. It’s a real opportunity for businesses to inspire the next generation and give back to their communities.”

Claire Willis, from RTC North, added: “This initiative has the potential to create a pipeline of skilled talent for the industries of the future. We hope to encourage more businesses to open their doors and play an active role in supporting young people across Hartlepool and the wider region.”

NESF and RTC North are also working with companies including Filtronic, Hitachi, AESC and Fujifilm, helping young people get hands-on with the types of careers that could shape their futures.

If successful, the Pupil Passport could soon become a fixture in classrooms throughout Hartlepool, connecting education with enterprise and inspiring the region’s next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators.