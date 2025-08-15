More than 25 thousand pupils across the North East are readying themselves for the leap from primary to secondary school - taking the next big step on their educational journey.

Schoolchildren are now in the final weeks of the summer holidays, with the new, 2025/25 school year set to begin around the start of September for most. Among them will be this thousands-strong cohort of recent primary school leavers, transitioning to a whole new world of class timetables and important qualifications.

To mark the occasion, we’re revisiting the North East’s highest performing state-funded secondary schools, looking at the top schools in each council area from Northumberland to Redcar and Cleveland, using our unique ‘gold standard’ for schools. The key figure this draws on is each school’s Progress 8 score, based on the most recently-available exam data (currently for 2023/24).

These scores are an official metric determined from GCSEs and other qualifications, which shows how quickly pupils progressed compared to peers from similar primary schools. Any score above a 0 is positive, but we’ve only included schools with a score above 0.2 - generally considered ‘above average’. It is worth noting that this performance data has now been finalised, so results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

We’ve also made sure each school featured had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These inspections are going through some changes, but we’ve only included those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here are the 26 schools from across the North East that really shone:

1 . Kings Priory School At the top of the list is this all-through academy in Tynemouth, North Tyneside. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 0.84, earning it a firm place in the 'well above average' band – the highest available.

2 . Tanfield School Tanfield is a secondary academy between Stanley and Tanfield Lea, in County Durham. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be 'good' or 'outstanding' in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.83.

3 . Cardinal Hume Catholic School Cardinal Hulme is a Catholic secondary academy and sixth form in Beacon Lough, Gateshead. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of 0.71.