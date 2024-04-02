North East charity hires new CEO to help tackle region's sky-high suicide rate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AN AWARD-WINNING North East charity that helps those impacted by suicide has appointed its first CEO.

Former primary school teacher Anne Cullum has joined the Headlight Project having spent almost a decade in senior leadership roles across education.

Launched by Catherine Devereux following the suicide of her husband, Russ, the Stockton-based Headlight Project provides counselling throughout the region for those who have lost a loved one through suicide. It is also developing a preventative education and training programme to roll out to local workplaces, colleges and schools.

Headlight Project CEO Anne Cullum

With extensive experience in supporting children with varying needs, Anne says she’s “privileged” to join the Headlight Project.

“I’m delighted to start with the Headlight Project as its first CEO,” said Anne, 41.

“My background is in education – I spent 14 years teaching at primary level, and nine of those were as a senior leader – and I strongly believe that early intervention is key when working with children and young adults.

“I know just how important major experiences that occur during childhood can shape growing minds, and how vital cognitive development is in terms of building the resilience that we rely on so much throughout our lives.

“The Headlight Project already does incredible work in some schools and colleges, across the Tees Valley, and I’m keen to lend my skills and experience within education to develop the education and training programmes to reach more schools and colleges and also our local universities.

“I’m really excited to join the Headlight Project as it moves into the next stage of its growth and development, and to help the charity continue its excellent work across our communities.”

The charity works to help try and lower the North East’s suicide rate, which has long been the highest in England – with people in the region almost twice as likely to end their lives than those living in London.

Last year, the Headlight Project provided workshops to around 4,000 students at Middlesbrough College to help break that cycle.

And for founder Catherine, the appointment of the Headlight Project’s first CEO is a huge step forward for the charity.

“We had a number of strong applicants, but Anne’s experience in multiple areas – such as education, finance and management - made her the right candidate and the board are absolutely thrilled that she’s joined us,” said Catherine.

“Her appointment bolsters our already wonderful, hardworking and passionate team.

