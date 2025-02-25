Northern Lights offers chance to shape young lives

Have you considered a career in teaching? That’s the question being asked by Northern Lights, the go-to professional development hub across Wearside and Teesside with a proven track record in supporting trainee teachers.

A career as a teacher means shaping futures for children and young people, as well as forging your own future, too.

It’s not easy – nothing worthwhile ever is – but just ask teachers and they will agree that there’s nothing to beat that “lightbulb moment” when teaching really hits the spot.

Northern Lights Initial Teacher Training works in partnership with Ambition Institute, England’s largest professional development provider. Northern Lights have ten primary and secondary schools across Wearside and Teesside and operate both a DfE registered Teaching School Hub and Early Years Stronger Practice Hub.

Applications are being invited now for the next programme, which starts this September. Those completing the one-year, school-based programme will achieve qualified teacher status with a postgraduate certificate in education.

“Our curriculum is evidence-led, high quality and developed by experts in education,” said Zoe Thompson, Director of the Teaching School Hub at Northern Lights. “The course is really supportive – you will have your own mentor – and placements are tailored to you.”

“Straight away you will be in schools, learning the craft, in a programme that has helped countless aspiring teachers begin their rewarding journey.”

“Everything has been very streamlined and structured. I feel well equipped and really comfortable, and I would strongly recommend anyone to train with Northern Lights,” said Sarah Rutherford, Class Teacher.

Teachers now have a minimum starting salary of £31,650.

If you have any questions or want to know more, including next steps on applying, email [email protected] or visit the website.