Young filmmakers in Hartlepool will find it easier to bring their stories to life in a new partnership between a town company and a college.

The Northern School of Art has teamed up with Hartlepool-based CinePlatform to give students access to professional level production tools.

Founded by Laura Lee Daly and Christopher Darby, CinePlatform provides streamlined film and TV production management software, which has been designed by filmmakers for filmmakers.

It was created to support creatives at every level of production, from concept right through to post production, making it easier for students, emerging artists and professionals alike to bring their stories to life.

Left to right: Chris Darby of CinePlatform, Mike Boyle and Stuart Drummond from The Northern School of Art and CinePlatform's Laura Lee Daly celebrate the new partnership.

The software will be used by students taking degrees in stage and screen at the Northern School of Art in Church Street and is another boost for the town’s growing film production industry.

The partnership also reflects the two organisation’s shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of screen talent across the North.

“We’re so excited to be working with The Northern School of Art,” said Laura Lee Daly. “It’s a brilliant institution doing incredible work"

Chris added: "We’re proud to support the School's students and staff as they develop the skills and confidence to thrive in the industry.”

CinePlatform is an all-in-one film production management platform designed to streamline the production process.

It offers tools from scheduling, budgeting, props and costumes and script, helping filmmakers, production companies, and universities save time and stay organised.

The Northern School of Art's Film, TV, and Theatre Production degree programme provides students with a broad and versatile skillset to equip them for the competitive job market.

Stuart Drummond, head of Stage & Screen at The Northern School of Art, said: "With the growth of film and TV industries in Hartlepool, it’s great to see a local company taking on national and international players and, in our opinion, doing it better.

"So of course, we just had to be a part of that. CinePlatform will introduce our students to professional grade production planning and ensure that they are prepared for a fast-paced, dynamic, online and mobile industry."

Details of the degree programme are available on the Northern School of Art’s website at www.northernart.ac.uk