Northern School of Art class of 2024 graduate at historic Hartlepool church

By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:14 BST
Hats off to these students who graduated from Hartlepool’s Northern School of Art.

Students and their proud families attended ceremonies at St Hilda’s Church on the Headland on Tuesday.

They then happily posed for the Mail’s Frank Reid outside with their loved ones and celebrated in the time honoured tradition by throwing their mortar boards into the air.

The joyful scenes were repeated in two further graduation ceremonies the same day.

Congratulations to everyone who graduated.

Just some of the students who graduated.

1. MixCollage-02-Jul-2024-04-08-PM-5462.jpg

Just some of the students who graduated.Photo: Frank Reid

Graduates of the Northern School of Art, graduation ceremony throw their mortar boards into the air after their graduation at St Hilda's Church, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Hats off

Graduates of the Northern School of Art, graduation ceremony throw their mortar boards into the air after their graduation at St Hilda's Church, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDPhoto: Frank Reid

Northern School Of Art students graduated on Tuesday in Hartlepool.

3. End of an era

Northern School Of Art students graduated on Tuesday in Hartlepool.Photo: Frank Reid

Three friends on graduation day at St Hilda's Church in Hartlepool.

4. Happy occasion

Three friends on graduation day at St Hilda's Church in Hartlepool.Photo: Frank Reid

