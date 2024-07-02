Students and their proud families attended ceremonies at St Hilda’s Church on the Headland on Tuesday.

They then happily posed for the Mail’s Frank Reid outside with their loved ones and celebrated in the time honoured tradition by throwing their mortar boards into the air.

The joyful scenes were repeated in two further graduation ceremonies the same day.

Congratulations to everyone who graduated.

Just some of the students who graduated.

Graduates of the Northern School of Art, graduation ceremony throw their mortar boards into the air after their graduation at St Hilda's Church, Hartlepool.

Northern School Of Art students graduated on Tuesday in Hartlepool.

Three friends on graduation day at St Hilda's Church in Hartlepool.