'Not all superheroes wear capes': Tributes to Catcote Academy headteacher Alan Chapman
Messages of love and condolence have poured in for inspirational headteacher Alan Chapman.
Alan, who was headteacher of Catcote Academy died on Tuesday after a short illness aged 67.
Tributes praising his dedication to special educational needs and disability (SEND) education have been paid on social media.
The academy said on Facebook: “Our hearts are broken to have lost our Head Teacher and, above all, a treasured friend on Tuesday 15th October following a short illness.
“Alan made Catcote, Catcote! He was an inspirational and amazing leader who made us laugh every day.
“He was a man with a big heart who cared deeply for the whole Catcote and SEND community.”
Hartlepool College of Further Education said on their social media: “Today at HCFE, we are all saddened to hear about the sudden death of Alan Chapman CEO of @CatcoteAcademy
“Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and colleagues at this sad time, we know his influence and vision will live on.”
Scores of messages have also been left on on the Mail’s Facebook page.
Here are just a small selection.
Emma Pygall Saunders: “Such a huge loss, a truly wonderful man who has done so much for so many.”
Lorraine Bingham: “What a massive loss to his family and also his Catcote family he will never be forgotten a truly inspirational and caring man who will be sorely missed RIP.”
Anne Oliver: “So very sad such a lovely man, thoughts and prayers to his wife daughter and all staff and students at Catcote.”
Cameron Rice: “Rip Mr Chapman you where a great head teacher, I can remember in year 7 when you made us all laugh I will keep them memories forever sleep tight.”
Diane Winspear: “He was very special to many and I will never ever forget what he done for my daughter x Goodnight Godbless Alan x.”
Matthew Anderson: “It's true that not all superheroes wear capes. He will be sorely missed by all.”
A book of condolence has been opened at Catcote Academy.