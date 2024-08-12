'Outstanding' staff member Colette Richardson says goodbye to Hartlepool's Barnard Grove Primary School after 38 years
Colette Richardson, who has worked in a number of roles at Barnard Grove Primary School since March 1986, called time on her career at the end of the summer term.
Headteacher Lee Walker paid tribute to her as an “outstanding member of staff” and added: “She has worked with several generations of families throughout her time and has never wavered in her commitment in laying the foundations for our youngest children to become the fine young people that they are.
Andy Brown, chief executive of Ad Astra, the school’s controlling trust, said: “She’ll always be part of the Barnard Grove family and I wish her the very best of luck in the future.”
Mrs Richardson commented: “The generations of families I have worked with along with the amazing, dedicated staff have created some of the most special memories that I will always cherish.”