Hartlepool Borough Council has opened applications for children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.

Letters were sent to parents through nursery schools, but where a child does not attend a private or mainstream nursery, or if a letter was not received by the end of November, parents need to register their child with the council’s School Admissions Team at the Hartlepool Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), in Brierton Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary school applications are now open in Hartlepool.

The council says the easiest way to apply is online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/schooladmissions.

Paper forms are also available from all primary schools and from the School Admissions Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for all applications is Sunday, January 15, 2023, and parents will learn the outcome on April 17.