Parents in Hartlepool have until this date to apply for their child's preferred primary school place
Parents of children due to start primary school next September can apply now for places.
Hartlepool Borough Council has opened applications for children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.
Letters were sent to parents through nursery schools, but where a child does not attend a private or mainstream nursery, or if a letter was not received by the end of November, parents need to register their child with the council’s School Admissions Team at the Hartlepool Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), in Brierton Lane.
The council says the easiest way to apply is online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/schooladmissions.
Paper forms are also available from all primary schools and from the School Admissions Team.
The closing date for all applications is Sunday, January 15, 2023, and parents will learn the outcome on April 17.
For more information about the application process, contact the School Admissions Team by telephoning (01429) 523765 or emailing [email protected]