Peterlee primary school pupils’ special visitors see them immerse themselves in art

Pupils at a Peterlee primary school welcomed special visitors to demonstrate their love of art and their commitment to reusing and recycling through an immersive art exhibition.

Sarah White, headteacher of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School, was delighted that the pupils were able to combine their recent focus on enjoying and celebrating art, with their work towards the Live Simply Award. The Live Simply Award is a CAFOD initiative that encourages pupils to think about their global family and live simply, sustainably and in solidarity.

Mrs White explained: “In school we have been talking about recycling and reusing, linking it to the Live Simply Award and the request from Pope Francis to the Catholic community to live wisely, think deeply and love generously. We have also been focusing on celebrating and enjoying art, so we decided to combine the two by creating an immersive art exhibition using recycled materials.”

The Art exhibition was such a success, it was visited by the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle.

North East Mayor at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School's art exhibition.

He said: “It is wonderful to see the pupils reusing and recycling to create this this wonderful artwork. They all talked about their work with such passion.”

Kim McGuinness, Mayor of the North East, also visited, as did parents and carers, before the exhibition was opened to the parish.

Every child in school contributed to the artworks which formed the exhibition. A globe at the centrepiece included the handprints of every child in the school, making up the land and sea.

Mrs White explained this represented the concept of “one family, one world.”

Art exhibition at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School, Peterlee.

“Every child was also given a feather to decorate, this was then added to make a set of wings, while we talked about our potential to soar and be the best version of ourselves,” added Mrs White.

Pupils loved being involved in the art exhibition, including Georgia, in Year 5, who said: “We have used recyclable resources to create our art. We have chosen this because we are concerned about ocean pollution. We need to look after the ocean as God’s stewards.”

Year 3 pupil, Lena, added, “We are saving the animals from eating the plastic.”

Imogen, also in Year 3, said, “Thing’s don’t have to be expensive, we can use what we have.”

Art exhibition at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School, Peterlee.

The pupils’ parents were very impressed with their children’s work. Carol Anne Robson thanked pupils and staff for creating “such a memorable experience.” “The art event was incredibly well-organised,” she noted.

“All the children's artwork was outstanding, and it certainly showcased all their talents.

“As a parent, I really appreciated the creative and thoughtful planning from all the staff and pupils involved and it was a fantastic opportunity for school to connect with the parents.”

Ian McAlister, another parent, added: “Brilliant exhibition, well done everyone.”

