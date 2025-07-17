An “exceptionally dedicated and passionate” PE teacher has clinched a secondary teacher of the year award.

Daniel Wilson, who is also an assistant head of house and part of the school's pastoral team, joined St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form, in Peterlee, three years ago.

Daniel won the special award at Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust’s annual Celebration Awards, which recognise staff who go the extra mile in their work.

“It means a lot more to me being an ex-pupil,” he said.

Left to right, BCCET director Chris Zarraga presents the Secondary Teacher of the Year award to Daniel Wilson.

“This is my first school as a teacher and I will be staying here.”

The award entry said: “Daniel is an exceptionally dedicated and passionate PE teacher and member of our pastoral team.

"Every day he demonstrates leadership qualities and is an excellent role model.

"He goes beyond in every task be it his teaching or thinking of initiatives to support our wider school community, eg Friday Fun Club for vulnerable pupils.

“As an ex-pupil of the school, he celebrates what the school gave him and is keen to give back.

"He consistently strives for the best outcomes for his pupils. He is a fantastic role model and a committed member of staff.

"He always gives 110% and he champions mental health and wellbeing, both for staff and pupils.”

Daniel added: “Mental health and wellbeing is very important to me.

"Progress and achievement is my philosophy and you need positive wellbeing for that.

"It’s so important because progress and achievement start with mental health first – for both students and staff.

"We are holding a staff wellbeing walk during the summer holidays as staff wellbeing is important too.”