Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have shown their support for the Hartlepool school. Picture: PA.

Catcote Academy, which supports secondary and post-16 students with special educational needs in Hartlepool, was appealing for the public’s help in raising money for its performing arts achievements.

Launched in July last year, Catcote’s online fundraising appeal called for support for its performing arts programme, and for people to pledge what they could to help inspire and break down barriers for the young people attending the school. It had a target of £5,000.

The appeal added: “Money raised will go towards putting on more performances including a musical next spring/summer featuring our Sixth Form performing arts students, following the huge success of our musical this year.

“Please give what you can and help put a smile on their faces!”

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Friday, July 12, presents Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby linked up with the school live to show their support for Catcote Academy’s work – and also revealed that they had personally donated some money to the school’s cause, as an addition to what had already been donated by the show to help them reach their target.

Holly Willoughby told the staff and students: “So you can keep putting on the fabulous performances you have already put on, just a little bit extra as well, Phil and I watching that were so moved by the incredible work that you do, we would like to put between us the £5,000 for the following year because you are just amazing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catcote Academy has reached its fundraising target.

A number of donations came flooding in on the page after the school appeared on This Morning. One said: “I watched you on This Morning and thought you were all amazing well done!”

A spokeswoman for GoFundMe added: “We're so excited to see the generosity of Holly and Phil and so pleased to see the power of GoFundMe inspiring strangers to donate to the causes that move them.

“This is another example of how we're changing the way the world gives."