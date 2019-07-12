Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pledge £5,000 to support Hartlepool school's 'incredible' work after appearance on ITV's This Morning show
Staff and students at a Hartlepool school have had their dreams transformed into a reality with the help of a daytime TV show.
Catcote Academy, which supports secondary and post-16 students with special educational needs in Hartlepool, was appealing for the public’s help in raising money for its performing arts achievements.
Launched in July last year, Catcote’s online fundraising appeal called for support for its performing arts programme, and for people to pledge what they could to help inspire and break down barriers for the young people attending the school. It had a target of £5,000.
The appeal added: “Money raised will go towards putting on more performances including a musical next spring/summer featuring our Sixth Form performing arts students, following the huge success of our musical this year.
“Please give what you can and help put a smile on their faces!”
Speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Friday, July 12, presents Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby linked up with the school live to show their support for Catcote Academy’s work – and also revealed that they had personally donated some money to the school’s cause, as an addition to what had already been donated by the show to help them reach their target.
Holly Willoughby told the staff and students: “So you can keep putting on the fabulous performances you have already put on, just a little bit extra as well, Phil and I watching that were so moved by the incredible work that you do, we would like to put between us the £5,000 for the following year because you are just amazing.”
A number of donations came flooding in on the page after the school appeared on This Morning. One said: “I watched you on This Morning and thought you were all amazing well done!”
A spokeswoman for GoFundMe added: “We're so excited to see the generosity of Holly and Phil and so pleased to see the power of GoFundMe inspiring strangers to donate to the causes that move them.
“This is another example of how we're changing the way the world gives."