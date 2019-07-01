Plan for new Hartlepool student development gets thumbs-up from readers
Plans for a new student village fro Hartlepool have been given them thmbs-up by Mail readers.
Rob Collier & John Wood MBE, of Advanced Retail Solutions Ltd, have snapped up land to the rear of their newly refurbished Advanced House in Wesley Square, including the derelict and Engineers Club, and p[an to turn the one-acre site into a multi-million pound state-of-the-art, purpose-built student development called branded SV24, with 184 apartments, gated access, key-fob entry, CCTV and 24hr security.
“It’s vital to the continued growth of the local economy to invest the fruits of your success back into your home town via not only employment opportunities, but through community engagement and regeneration,” said Rob Collier.
The scheme was a hit with readers commenting on the Mail's Facebook page.Adrian Paul said: “Great investment, Great for Hartlepool, Hartlepool is moving forward,” while Lee Wilmot said: “Fantastic investment from a Hartlepool company and Julie Hindmarchadded: “Great investment for Hartlepool,great idea.”
John Gilbert-Jupp said the scheme was a much-needed improvement to the area: “ Excellent initiative. New student accommodation on a now derelict site in Hartlepool. Our thriving College and facilities in the town are ideal for access courses to University,” while Dave Ryan hoped it would be a catalyst for further improvements: “I like it. I just hope the surrounding building owners catch up, otherwise it's going to put them all to shame. Looks great though.
While the response was overwhelmingly positive, not everyone was convinced by the location or design of the new building.
Michael Trueman wrote: “Suppose its handy. Right next to the Job Centre. No excuse for missed appointments,” while Darren Smith said: “Good idea turning a derelict building into something modern and useful. Not convinced it will look right opposite the town hall.”
Adam Rollinson was unimpressed: “The actual state of that!! What happened to fitting in with the surroundings, look at the building over the road then look at this modernist eye sore..is this what a degree in architecture gets you these days?” while Karen Coussons said: “Great idea but it's not in keeping with the town hall which will look scruffy in comparison.”