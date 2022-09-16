Poignant moment as Hartlepool school receives letter from the Queen a day after her death

Pupils at St Aidan’s Church of England Memorial Primary School, in Loyalty Road, received the letter on September 9 – a day after the Queen passed away in Balmoral.

The letter, written on behalf of the Queen and signed by her lady-in-waiting on July 27, was in response to drawings and good wishes pupils had sent to congratulate Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee in June.

The letter lifted the pupils' spirits.

Audrey Maddison, school business manager, has said seeing the letter was “uplifting” for pupils following the sad news of the Queen’s death.

"They were quite shocked, because obviously with the Queen passing away they didn’t expect a response and it is signed by her lady-in-waiting,” Mrs Maddison said.

"I think they were just quite pleased in the recognition of receiving a response in light of Thursday. It was a shock and pleasure at the same time.

"It lifted their spirits as well.”

She added: “It’s been very poignant.”

The letter reads: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the pictures which you sent to Her Majesty on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen was glad to hear from you and, although Her Majesty is unable to reply to you personally, I am to thank you for your thoughtfulness in writing to The Queen in this, her Platinum Jubilee year.“

The school added in a statement: “Pupils and staff were delighted to receive this gesture and were deeply touched to be receiving it during this sad and poignant time.