Pride as Hartlepool College and Gestamp Tallent apprentice receives national award celebrating hard work and dedication

An engineering apprentice is celebrating after landing a top award in London.

His employer Gestamp Tallent and training provider Hartlepool College of Further Education are brimming with pride after Matthew Hadnum was honoured.

The 23-year-old, from Gateshead, is a Level 3 mechatronics apprentice, and was selected by the Worshipful Company of Tin Plate Workers alias wire workers of the City of London and received the City & Guilds Livery Company Prize for 2025 at a grand ceremony held at Mansion House.

The recognition was a humbling moment for Matthew, whose excellence has led to an opportunity to undergo his apprenticeship’s end-point assessment a year earlier than normal.

He said: “I am immensely proud, it was a fantastic occasion. Everyone had their gowns on, I was chauffeured upstairs where drinks were served and Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Alastair King handed out the awards.

“I received a certificate and £500 so I treated myself to a new TV. My mam, Judy, was there with me and was also immensely proud, she even posted something on social media about it!”

Matthew’s journey into engineering followed a less traditional path.

After attending Lord Lawson Academy, Birtley, and spending five years in retail, he realised his passion for fixing and understanding how things work should be turned into a career. Matthew said: “While working in retail I was site maintenance, it sounded interesting and something I would enjoy.

Matthew Hadnum with his award

“I have been enjoying upgrading laptops, taking things apart since I was younger, and realised that maintenance and fixing things is something I enjoy.”

This led to his mechatronics apprenticeship.

Now in his third year at Gestamp Tallent, Newton Aycliffe, Matthew has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and an expanding knowledge of the sector.

His excellent attendance record and academic success, consistently achieving distinctions with only two merits over three years, highlights his rapid progress.

As a multi-skilled maintenance technician, Matthew plays a key role at Gestamp Tallent, maintaining high-capacity presses and laser cells that produce car body parts for major automotive manufacturers.

Michael Raine, Senior Facility Engineer for the press shop at Gestamp Tallent, said: “Matthew is a very capable apprentice who is keen to learn, assist with any issue given to him and get the best out of his apprenticeship.

“He came to Gestamp after working in other sectors so started his apprenticeship a little older which gave him an extra maturity that we find with apprentices that choose that route.

“This is the first time an apprentice multi-skilled technician has won this award so Gestamp is very proud to be associated with his well-deserved achievement.”

Matthew’s responsibilities include working on sophisticated machinery and has displayed a grasp of electrical, mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

Chris King, Head of Apprenticeships at Hartlepool College, said: “Matthew has demonstrated outstanding academic prowess, consistently achieving a high-grade profile, a testament to his intelligence and passion.

“Beyond the classroom, Matthew excels in the workplace, showcasing skills and professionalism exceeding expectations for his level.

“His problem-solving abilities, technical precision and innovative thinking have made him a valuable asset, earning high praise.

“Matthew's remarkable progress has led to the rare opportunity to undertake his End Point Assessment a full year early, highlighting the confidence placed in his capabilities. This accelerated progression underscores his exceptional work standard and drive to succeed.”

Looking to the future, Matthew is eager to secure a permanent position and continue his development in the engineering field.

He said: “Whenever I have had queries, the College have given me help where needed, and I have learned so much in three years. I really enjoy working with Gestamp Tallent and I’m excited for the future.”

